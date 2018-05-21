PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

As the floodwaters recede from Grand Forks and the surrounding Kootenay-Boundary region, the cleanup begins.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Keith Thom says after four years on council, he feels he’s ready
Canadian Army has 300 soldiers on the Okanagan and Grand Folks areas to help with flood relief
The popular two-day kid-focused festival will take place in Waterfront Park
They pitched in and managed to get the upper hand on a soggy situation
Sgt. Bradley Lowes says the military is used to dealing with traumatic times
The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal
Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft
FortisBC rescued a cat stuck on a telephone pole in Kaleden
Vegas Golden Knights have done the impossible and have a chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup
38th Annual Springtime Regatta was held over the May long weekend on Okanagan Lake.
‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’
Improbable run continues for NHL’s newest expansion team
‘In a broader sense, we are adding legal production to an already robust illegal production’
Keith Thom says after four years on council, he feels he’s ready
Canadian Army has 300 soldiers on the Okanagan and Grand Folks areas to help with flood relief
The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal
Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft
The popular two-day kid-focused festival will take place in Waterfront Park
‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’
They pitched in and managed to get the upper hand on a soggy situation