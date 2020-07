A home went up in flames in West Kelowna on Sunday morning.

At around 10:50 a.m. on July 26, a house at Copper Ridge Dr. and Whispering Hills, Smith Creek in West Kelowna caught fire.

West Kelowna Fire personnel and two engines attended the scene and doused the fire by 11:20 a.m., according to an eye witness.

There are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Capital News has reached out to the West Kelowna Fire Department for more information.

