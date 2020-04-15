PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Indo-Canadian community applauds frontline workers

Members of Kelowna’s Indo Canadian community are the latest to show their support for frontline health care workers.
Last night (April 14), at 7 p.m., the now nationally recognized shift change for health-care workers, community members came out with horns blaring and hands clapping onto the streets in front of Kelowna General Hospital.
Last weekend, the Sikh community was meant to celebrate Vaisakhi but due to the ongoing pandemic, several events had to be cancelled.
Usually, a colourful parade is held on Kelowna streets in May, but this year they took the parade to their cars and decided to show their support for local health-care workers.
