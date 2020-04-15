PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Indo-Canadian community applauds frontline workers

Members of Kelowna’s Sikh community went out, horns blaring, to the streets in front of Kelowna General Hospital on April 14 at 7 p.m. — the now nationally recognized shift change for health-care workers. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
Last weekend, the community was meant to celebrate Vaisakhi but due to the ongoing pandemic, several events had to be cancelled. Usually a colourful parade is held on Kelowna streets. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
This year, they traded the foot parade for vehicles and decided to celebrate local nurses, doctors and other frontline staff. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
Security workers at Kelowna General Hospital filming the parade of cars as they go by. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
A nurse was spotted watching the parade through a window in the hospital. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Members of Kelowna’s Indo Canadian community are the latest to show their support for frontline health care workers.

Last night (April 14), at 7 p.m., the now nationally recognized shift change for health-care workers, community members came out with horns blaring and hands clapping onto the streets in front of Kelowna General Hospital.

Last weekend, the Sikh community was meant to celebrate Vaisakhi but due to the ongoing pandemic, several events had to be cancelled.

Usually, a colourful parade is held on Kelowna streets in May, but this year they took the parade to their cars and decided to show their support for local health-care workers.

