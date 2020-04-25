PHOTOS: Landslide closes road connecting Princeton and Summerland

A section of the KVR trail was destroyed on Friday, April 24, 2020 due to a landslide. (Photo contributed to the Princeton Spotlight News) Princeton Summerland Road and Shinnish Creek Road are closed until further notice after a landslide happened on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Photo contributed to the Princeton Spotlight News) Drone photograph of the Princeton Summerland Road landslide, April 25, 2020. Photo courtesy of Dave Stringfellow, Erris Fire Department. The landslide that closed Princeton Summerland Road and Shinnish Creek Road near Princeton Saturday, April 25, 2020, started at the KVR trail. Drone photo courtesy of Dave Stringfellow, Erris Fire Department. Heavy equipment arrived at the scene of the Princeton Summerland Road landslide Saturday April 25, 2020, and cleared a lane to give access to emergency vehicles. Photo courtesy of Dave Stringfellow, Erris Fire Department.

A landslide has closed Princeton Summerland Road at the corner of Shinnish Creek Road, near Chain Lake.

The slide occurred Saturday (April 25), and both roads were made impassable, according to Hayes Creek Fire Chief Rob Miller.

Heavy equipment arrived on the scene, and at 10 a.m. pushed through a lane for emergency vehicles only.

“The slide must be checked by geo-tech engineers to assure clearing crew safety before any work starts,” said Miller.

“The only access in or out of the Osprey area east of Shinnish Creek Road is through Summerland until further notice.”

Related: B.C. family recounts escape after landslide strands them on Sasquatch Mountain

Miller said the KVR trail is “gone” and the off road area is impassable. “The area is unsafe until further notice. Stay clear of the slide area at KVR and highway for your own safety.”

Saturday morning Hayes Creek Fire established a command centre at Chain Lake campground to stop traffic and the Erris Fire Department set up a road block west of the slide while first responders waited for police or flags crews for relief.

Related: Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

landslide