PHOTOS: Launch day for Kelowna Community Fridge

The group of volunteers behind Kelowna’s Community Fridge during its launch day on April 24. From left to right: Amie Rand, Lexi Bentley, David Byres, Lauren St. Clair, Samantha Skinner and Annette Nicoletti-Carriere. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News) Volunteer Samanta Skinner packs the pantry with dried goods. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News) Wyatt Rand helps with filling the fridge. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News) Willow Rand helps her brother fill the fridge. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News) Volunteers sort through a box of canned goods. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)

After months of planning, the Kelowna Community Fridge finally had its launch today, April 24.

Located at 1310 Bertram St., the outdoor pantry and fridge are now accessible 24/7 for dropoff and pickups. Residents are invited to take what they need and leave what they want, free of charge.

“It just fills a need in the city,” said volunteer Amie Rand. “We have a lot of community support and it will be great to see it used.”

The centre accepts fresh fruit and vegetables, dry goods, snacks, sealed hygiene items, sealed pet food, sealed frozen food and sealed non-alcoholic beverages.

Items that have been used or opened are not accepted, as well as raw meat or seafood, pre-made home meals, expired food, alcohol and leftovers.

“This is for the community by the community,” said Rand.

The volunteer-based group has members scheduled to come by the centre and sanitize the area multiple times each day. Those who are interested in volunteering can sign-up here.

Entry for a launch-day gift basket valued at $150 has also gone live. Details about the prize pack can be found on the group’s Instagram page.

Anyone who wishes to give but cannot physically do so can donate money to the group by visiting their GoFundMe page.

