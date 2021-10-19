PHOTOS: Service clubs cooperate to clean up Winfield Cemetery

Beyond a gravestone, Tom Watson (Lion, front) and Gary Baird (Rotary) rake up six months worth of pine needles. (Jim Taylor - Contributed) Two Lions, Anne Gies (front) and Rod Derkson, rake fallen pine needles into piles for collection. (Jim Taylor - Contributed) As Rotarian Rich Gibbons removes fallen pine needles by hand from a decorated grave plot, Lion Tom Watson rakes them up. (Jim Taylor - Contributed) Rotarian Wendy Caban and Lion Esther Bergen work together to fill a garbage bag with raked-up moss and pine needles. (Jim Taylor - Contributed)

Two Lake Country service clubs teamed up over the weekend to clean up the local cemetery.

Around 20 members of the Lions and Rotary clubs raked moss and pine needles Oct. 16.

“We clean it up twice a year, spring and fall,” said Lion Esther Bergen. “But sometimes, there’s only four or five of us and it takes all day.”

With all the extra help, the job was completed quickly and in less than an hour, 30 giant garbage bags, plus a tarp-load of debris was collected and disposed of.

