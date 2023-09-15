PHOTOS: Shuswap residents add their voice to global call for climate action

Regina Price stands with her sign addressing climate action at the strike held in Salmon Arm Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer) Korry Zepik passionately calls for change at the Climate Strike held at the Ross Steet Plaza Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 in Salmon Arm. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer) Left to right, Jaki Greenhough, Diane Tyson and Anna Dewolff make their view clear at the Salmon Arm Climate Stike on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer) People gather at Ross Street Plaza for the Climate Strike in Salmon Arm Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer) Korry Zepik, standing with Terry Hickman, wears black and white to emphasize her sign’s message. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer) Sarah Johnson and Koda join in the Climate Strike held in Salmon Arm Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap residents made their voices heard in the fight for climate action.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the Shuswap Climate Action Society held a climate strike beginning at the Ross Street Plaza, followed by a rallying walk through downtown Salmon Arm and along Highway 1 and ending with a series of speeches and shared poetry back at the plaza.

The route included a stop at city hall, where a chant was performed to “have our voices heard there,” said Shuswap Climate Action Society’s Julia Beatty.

Beatty said turnout was great and the walk, which had over 60 participants, went really well and was, most importantly, safe. About 30 people returned to Ross Street to listen to impassioned and emotional speeches by various community members involved with climate action, food security, the local farmer’s market and environmental emergencies.

The rally was held in conjunction with a global strike for climate organized by youth-led Fridays for Future, which was spurred by climate activist Greta Thunberg’s actions. The date coincided with work and school for many young people, but the initiative continues all weekend, said Beatty.

A presentation by climate policy consultant, researcher and author Seth Klein is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the First Community Church in Salmon Arm.

Climate changeClimate strikesGlobal climate actionSalmon Arm