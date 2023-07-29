PHOTOS: Sicamous pickleball courts christened with first official tournament

Players in the first official Sicamous Pickleball Club tournament. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Deb Heap, dressed as a pickle, stands on the Sicamous Pickleball courts as club members prepare to play in the first official tournament on local courts. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Players in the first official Sicamous Pickleball Club tournament. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Left to right, Eldon Kralkay, Bill Moore and Dep Heap watch as Sicamous mayor Colleen Anderson cuts a ribbon, officially opening the pickleball courts. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Players in the first official Sicamous Pickleball Club tournament. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)

Freshly painted pickleball courts were bustling for the first official tournament in Sicamous.

On Saturday, July 29, a ribbon-cutting was held at the new pickleball courts beside Eagle River Secondary, which opened for play July 4. The six new courts were proposed in May, approved by council and painted early this summer in time for a lively pickleball season, lobbied for by the Sicamous Pickleball Club.

Saturday also saw the club’s first official round-robin tournament, beginning around 9 a.m.

Organizer Deb Heap thanked the district for a “home run” on getting the courts ready so quickly, and short speeches were given by Sicamous Legion president Bill Moore and SASCU branch manager Eldon Kralkay, community partners on the project.

Read more: Sicamous Pickleball Club plays first game on new courts

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Local SportsRecreationSicamous