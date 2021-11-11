PHOTOS: West Kelowna hosts Remembrance Day ceremony

Families, servicemen and dignitaries come together to honour those who served with the Canadian military during West Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at Royal LePage Place. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Families, servicemen and dignitaries come together to honour those who served with the Canadian military during West Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at Royal LePage Place. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Families, servicemen and dignitaries come together to honour those who served with the Canadian military during West Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at Royal LePage Place. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Families, servicemen and dignitaries come together to honour those who served with the Canadian military during West Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at Royal LePage Place. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Families, servicemen and dignitaries come together to honour those who served with the Canadian military during West Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at Royal LePage Place. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Families, servicemen and dignitaries come together to honour those who served with the Canadian military during West Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at Royal LePage Place. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Families, servicemen and dignitaries come together to honour those who served with the Canadian military during West Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at Royal LePage Place. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Families, servicemen and dignitaries come together to honour those who served with the Canadian military during West Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at Royal LePage Place. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Families, servicemen and dignitaries come together to honour those who served with the Canadian military during West Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at Royal LePage Place. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Families, servicemen and dignitaries come together to honour those who served with the Canadian military during West Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at Royal LePage Place. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Royal LePage Place was the site of West Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Thursday (Nov.11), which saw families, servicemen and dignitaries come together to honour those who served with the Canadian military.

A cenotaph was placed in the middle of the arena, which was surrounded by crosses to represent those community members who died in service. A number of wreaths were also placed around the monument.

Sarah Hansen, a grade 10 student at Penticton’s Princess Margaret School, read aloud her “Remembrance Lesson” poem, which was named as a finalist in a national poetry writing competition.

“The City of West Kelowna was very happy to help us out,” said Anne Fox, president of the Westbank Royal Canadian Legion Branch 288.

“This is a big arena and there was just no way that we would have been able to do this without their help.”

READ MORE: Syilx veteran reflects on military experience

READ MORE: REMEMBRANCE DAY: The indomitable Nora; how a Kelowna RCAF vet survived a plane crash that killed six

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganRemembrance Day