PHOTOS: Windstorm blows through Kelowna

Wednesday night’s windstorm knocked more than just power out to a few homes.

Residents of the Central Okanagan awoke to trees and branches strewn across their neighbourhood.

After Black Press Media put a call out to ask for photos and video of any damage caused by the wind that started about 11 p.m Wednesday, several readers replied.

Photos showed everything from tipped over garbage cans to broken tree branches, to the unfortunate luck of Debbie London, who had a tree smash through the windshield of her blue van.

More than 4,000 Central Okanagan residents were reportedly in the dark for several hours due to an outage caused by the storm.

The Kelowna Fire Department had a busy night as well after being called out to several reports of lines down. They also responded to a home on Ellis St. after part of a tree “came to rest” on the house. Kelowna Deputy Fire Chief, Scott Cronquist, confirmed there were no injuries or significant damage reported as a result.

Environment Canada is forecasting more wind for Thursday, gusting up to 40 km/hr in some locations.

