Physical altercation turns to online threats in Celista

Police were called to a Shuswap ice rink after a group of men physically fought each other

A fight that went from the ice to online is prompting police to warn the public not to take matters into their own hands.

Officers were called to break up a fight in Celista, on Jan. 13, at the skating rink in Farrells Field Community Park.

According to police, two groups of men got into a dispute that ended with three of them physically fighting each other.

One was struck in the face with a skate, while another was hit with a hockey stick.

Those involved and witnesses are cooperating with police; however, Crown Counsel is being consulted to determine the appropriate course of action.

Since the incident comments have been made on social media regarding the fight and some comments infer action will be taken against those involved by other members of the public.

Police are aware of the comments and are cautioning against any vigilantism.

