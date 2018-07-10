Contributed

Picking up Okanagan Lake trash using diving gear

A group of scuba divers took it upon themselves to clean the lake near West Kelowna

A group of Okanagan residents used their scuba diving skills to clean up trash.

Ten divers donned their gear and searched the bottom of Okanagan Lake in Gellatly Bay for all the items they could get their hands on. But the group was surprised to find there wasn’t that much trash to pick up June 28 after its hour-long dive.

The oddest finding was a tube used to empty RV sewage, said diver Sandy Baldwin.

According to Baldwin, he had previously received 30 golf balls after snorkelling in the area.

The dive was organized by Kennedy Laitinen, with Diving Dynamics.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Contributed

Previous story
Okanagan teen who lost his life in a motorcycle accident remembered
Next story
Merritt woman missing since June

Just Posted

Kids hit the streets for annual Kelowna triathlon

TRi KiDS Triathlon takes place Sunday, July 1

Picking up Okanagan Lake trash using diving gear

A group of scuba divers took it upon themselves to clean the lake near West Kelowna

Get out the gumboots, a rainy day is expected in Kelowna

Get out the rain gear today and prepare to use sunscreen for the rest of the week

Peachland bats roosting and healthy

White nose syndrome has not spread to the roost

Update: More firefighters added to wildfire near Jackpine Lake

Nine firefighters on scene says the wildfire service. They’ll resume efforts at first light Tuesday

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

Merritt woman missing since June

Kamloops RCMP are asking for your assistance locating Michelle Howse.

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.

Trump heads to Europe to face nervous NATO leaders

Trump is traveling on a weeklong trip to Europe on a four-nation tour, with stops in Belgium, England, Scotland and Finland.

Female Brazilian sports journalists’ plea: Just let us work

“From the moment you make it public and you feel that you’re in it together, that there are a lot of people experiencing the same thing, you feel supported to fight for something.”

Okanagan teen who lost his life in a motorcycle accident remembered

Friends and family are paying homage to Marco Daniel Beg who lost his life in a motorcycle accident

Imitation handgun used to ward off Penticton pub intruders

RCMP warn those calling in a crime in progress to not take action into their own hands

Breaking: Daring rescue saves all 12 boys, soccer coach from Thai cave

“We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave.”

Missing ring reunited with couple vacationing in the Okanagan

Calgary couple lost a wedding ring on a South Okanagan beach

Most Read