Picking up Okanagan Lake trash using diving gear

A group of scuba divers took it upon themselves to clean the lake near West Kelowna

A group of Okanagan residents used their scuba diving skills to clean up trash.

Ten divers donned their gear and searched the bottom of Okanagan Lake in Gellatly Bay for all the items they could get their hands on. But the group was surprised to find there wasn’t that much trash to pick up June 28 after its hour-long dive.

The oddest finding was a tube used to empty RV sewage, said diver Sandy Baldwin.

According to Baldwin, he had previously received 30 golf balls after snorkelling in the area.

The dive was organized by Kennedy Laitinen, with Diving Dynamics.

