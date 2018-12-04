—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News The Pool Room at the Rutland Centennial Hall was demolished Tuesday to make way for a new entrance to the hall facing Roxby Square.

Piece of Rutland history has a date with demolition

The Pool Room, at Rutland Centennial Hall in Kelowna, torn down to make way for new hall entrance

A little piece of Rutland history was demolished Tuesday, as a building adjacent to the Rutland Centennial Hall known as the Pool Room came down.

The building, which predated the hall by 28 years, was built as the grandstand, change rooms and storage facility for the first swimming pool built in Rutland in 1939. At the time, Rutland, now part of the City of Kelowna, was a separate community.

According to Rutland historian Evelyn Vielvoye, who co-wrote a history of community with Elaine Senger, the outdoor pool was built after a number of drownings of young people who used to swim in the irrigation ponds in the area.

After it opened, the pool became a major recreation centre for young people in Rutland, especially in the 1950s and 1960s.

“Most of us learned to swim there,” said Vielvoye.

The 25-metre pool was located where the playground for the daycare that is now located in the hall sits.

After the pool shut down in 1981, the adjacent building, became a storage space for the Rutland Centennial Hall and was dubbed the Pool Room.

The building was demolished as part of the ongoing renovations to the Rutland Centennial hall, work that will see the hall upgraded, expanded and feature a new entrance facing onto Roxby Square.

Vielvoye said despite her personal history with Pool Room, she is not sad to see it go.

“The hall will get some more rooms, which it needs, and a lovely new entrance, so that will be good,” she said.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Body discovered in house fire near Big White
Next story
B.C. boy finds syringe in thrift-shop ‘Mouse Trap’ game

Just Posted

Ways to prevent theft this holiday season

The Regional District of the Okanagan recommends ways to limit crime this winter

Christmas music night planned for Kelowna

Hear the Music Night: Christmas will be in Kelowna Dec. 14

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

KSS girls earn provincial crown, George Elliot boys gets silver

Close to 15 Okanagan schools competed in various levels of the provincial championships

Piece of Rutland history has a date with demolition

The Pool Room, at Rutland Centennial Hall in Kelowna, torn down to make way for new hall entrance

‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ yanked from some Canadian radio stations

Rogers and Bell pull controversial Christmas favourite out of rotation in wake of #Metoo

Which post-secondary grads earn the most money? Men with professional degrees

Statistics Canada: Those with degrees in engineering, law, medicine earn at least $70,000 a year

Vernon ringette teams capture gold in Langley

U14A and U14B rule Spirit of Winter Tourney

B.C. chief says one major oil spill could ruin her nation’s economy forever

Chief Marilyn Slett of Heiltsuk Nation near Bella Bella is leading a delegation in Ottawa this week

Newborn found in B.C. dumpster dies in hospital

Mission RCMP say the baby girl died days after being discovered

B.C. boy finds syringe in thrift-shop ‘Mouse Trap’ game

Six-year-old Pitt Meadows boy finds syringe and glue in the game bought from a Value Village store

Kelowna drag queen to step onto national stage

Jenna Telz will be featured on CBC’s Canada’s a Drag

81% of B.C. residents want calorie counts on menus: poll

Four out of five support having nutritional info easily available, study says

Stolen truck with drugs inside located near Sicamous

Man arrested after he was found with F-350 stolen from Surrey

Most Read