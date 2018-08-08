Okanagan Log Pile bu photographer Fern Helfand is now on display in the terminal Kelowna’s airport. —Image: Kelowna Art Gallery

‘Pile up’ inside Kelowna’s airport terminal

Large realistic looking three-dimentional photo exhibit of log pile on display in YLW terminal

Visitors to Kelowna International Airport may find themselves wondering just how a giant pile of logs made its way into the terminal.

Actually, the logs are part of a massive photographic installation entitled Okanagan Log Pile by Kelowna-based artist Fern Helfand. In addition to the large scale, viewers will likely be struck by the three-dimensional quality that the artist has achieved by strategically mounting individual photographic panels in layers.

Beyond the initial visual impact, Helfand hopes her new art installation will draw people’s attention to forestry practices in British Columbia. The piece not only represents the province’s forests as a potentially renewable resource, and the lumber industry as a major economic driver, but it also speaks to issues such as clear cutting and the loss of the forest.

Regardless of how visitors interpret the piece, this twenty-five-foot-long installation will give passengers a reason to pause on their way to the departures gate.

Okanagan Log Pile is on view until February at the Kelowna International Airport, just outside the entrance to security.

Helfand, who received an MFA from the University of Florida and has since held teaching positions at University of Western Ontario, Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang and the University of British Columbia, uses her photo-based work to environmental concerns and has had her work exhibited across Canada and internationally.

Most Read