The district donned pink shirts to support the anti-bullying day

Staff members at the District of Lake Country dressed up for Pink Shirt Day.

The anti-bullying day is in its 10th year for Feb. 28.

The focus of the campaign is to bring awareness to the issues around bullying, with this year’s focus on cyber bullying.

