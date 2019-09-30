Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

B.C. conservation officers say a piranha, shown in a handout photo, reeled in by a fisherman in a Vancouver Island lake last week was likely someone’s unwanted pet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of British Columbia

B.C. conservation officers say two piranhas found in Nanaimo were likely unwanted pets.

One red-bellied piranha was reeled in by an angler in Westwood Lake last week. Another was caught in the same lake during the summer.

The Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post that the tropical fish with sharp teeth can’t survive winter climates.

The service says introducing aquatic invasive species can have harmful effects, including threatening native fish, ecosystems and other species.

KEEP READING: Nanaimo anglers wonder if any more piranhas are biting

It adds that it’s illegal and a conviction for a first offence could result in a fine of up to $100,000 and a prison term of up to one year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Names of children who died in residential schools released in sombre ceremony
Next story
Power restored in Kelowna following car accident

Just Posted

Power restored in Kelowna following car accident

The power outage happened around 3:30 p.m. after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road.

First natural gas station for vehicles to open in Kelowna

The gas station will be open 24/7 to the public

Traffic being rerouted around Springfield Road after vehicle hits power pole in Kelowna

An elderly woman was taken to hospital

Central Okanagan students participate in Orange Shirt Day to advance reconciliation

The event commemorates students who were forced to attend residential schools

Emergency exercise to be conducted at Kelowna International Airport on Thursday

The exercise is done once every three years to practice and revise emergency plans

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Elton John concert sets the stage for Shuswap man’s marriage proposal

Happy couple filmed at Sept. 24 Vancouver concert by actor Neal McDonough

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

Driver wanted in Penticton flees scene of serious rollover

32-year-old driver hid in brush after female passenger airlifted to hospital

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

Most Read