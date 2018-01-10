Pitching your ideas to the Kelowna community

Change things up this year by pitching your ideas to the community.

Okanagan social entrepreneurs are invited to pitch their stories and solutions to some of the toughest community, social, and environmental challenges at this year’s ChangeUP, Feb. 28 at the Okanagan Centre for Innovation Theatre.

The event is an opportunity for the community to listen and learn about local social entrepreneurs who are implementing solutions to tough community challenges. Selected social enterprises who pitch at the event will have the opportunity to win one of two spots on Purppl’s six-month acceleration program, according to ChangeUP.

ChangeUP was first held in 2013 by Okanagan Changemakers, and the sold-out event featured finalists making a difference in areas as diverse as financial literacy for low-income individuals to helping businesses decrease their carbon emissions.

In 2015, ChangeUP recognized the work of organizations connecting local farmers to families and restaurants, helping children get outdoors and play, and supplying shoes to those in need among other worthy projects. Some of the presenters from 2015 included: Soilmate, The Clubhouse Childcare Centre, and Shoe Bank Canada.

Brian Smith, CEO of Persephone Brewing and the 2017 Canadian social enterprise of the year, will keynote the event. Smith is a social entrepreneur, farmer, and community organizer.

Social enterprises interested in pitching at ChangeUP can fill out an online application until Jan. 26. Anyone wanting to attend the event can purchase tickets online.

