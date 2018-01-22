Image: Pixabay

Pizza delivery car stolen during Kelowna delivery

While delivering a late night pizza, man has car stolen, then runs to recover it

A late night delivery went wrong for a Kelowna delivery worker but quick actions saw him recover the car, according to Kelowna Mounties.

Police say they don’t recommend putting yourself in danger, however no one was seriously harmed in the incident that took place in the early morning hours of Monday.

After leaving his vehicle temporarily unattended to deliver pizza, the delivery man’s vehicle was allegedly stolen.

Police were called to the scene and when they arrived, they found an intoxicated youth being physically detained for the alleged theft. He was taken into police custody without further incident.

RCMP have determined that the victim was delivering food to a residence on Keithley Road when he suddenly heard his black BMW 540i sedan take off. The vehicle owner chased his vehicle on foot towards McCurdy Road, where he managed to climb into the rear seat of his car.

“Now inside his vehicle, the owner managed to physically overtake the alleged auto theft suspect, forced his vehicle into park and pushed the male out of the car,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “RCMP do not recommend that the public put themselves or others at risk to recover their property when stolen. Luckily no one was seriously harmed and no significant damage was caused as a result.”

They 16-year-old Kelowna man was held in police custody overnight and faces potential criminal and BC Motor Vehicle Act charges. He was later released, on strict conditions, into the care and custody of a guardian and is expected to appear in Court on April 24, 2018.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Semi rollover on Highway 3

Just Posted

Pizza delivery car stolen during Kelowna delivery

While delivering a late night pizza, man has car stolen, then runs to recover it

Kelowna’s Serwa named to Olympic team

Kelsey Serwa is one of eight Canadian ski cross athletes headed to PyeongChang

Vernon Search & Rescue find lost snowmobiler

Male, 19, went missing in Hunter’s Range area near Enderby

Kelowna attraction set to re-open after 2017 floods

Scandia’s popular Jungle Golf, downstairs, has been closed since being damaged in Kelowna floods

Witnesses for Westside Road crash sought

The RCMP appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to investigate

Lake Country Winter Blues Fest bigger and better in its second year

Organizer Ryan Donn says he’s already planning the 2019 edition

Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down in Vancouver while on his way home from dinner with his family

Movie filmed in Castlegar B.C. opens Friday

Hollow in the Land starring Dianna Agron will be playing in select cinemas.

Semi rollover on Highway 3

Highway 3 is reduced to single-alternating lanes

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two ATVers dead after trying to cross creek south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Letter: Peachland is a beautiful town but it needs to grow

Upcoming public hearing surrounding Peachland’s OCP is drawing attention

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

Most Read