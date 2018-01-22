Pizza delivery car stolen during Kelowna delivery

While delivering a late night pizza, man has car stolen, then runs to recover it

A late night delivery went wrong for a Kelowna delivery worker but quick actions saw him recover the car, according to Kelowna Mounties.

Police say they don’t recommend putting yourself in danger, however no one was seriously harmed in the incident that took place in the early morning hours of Monday.

After leaving his vehicle temporarily unattended to deliver pizza, the delivery man’s vehicle was allegedly stolen.

Police were called to the scene and when they arrived, they found an intoxicated youth being physically detained for the alleged theft. He was taken into police custody without further incident.

RCMP have determined that the victim was delivering food to a residence on Keithley Road when he suddenly heard his black BMW 540i sedan take off. The vehicle owner chased his vehicle on foot towards McCurdy Road, where he managed to climb into the rear seat of his car.

“Now inside his vehicle, the owner managed to physically overtake the alleged auto theft suspect, forced his vehicle into park and pushed the male out of the car,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “RCMP do not recommend that the public put themselves or others at risk to recover their property when stolen. Luckily no one was seriously harmed and no significant damage was caused as a result.”

They 16-year-old Kelowna man was held in police custody overnight and faces potential criminal and BC Motor Vehicle Act charges. He was later released, on strict conditions, into the care and custody of a guardian and is expected to appear in Court on April 24, 2018.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

