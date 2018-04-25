Pizza places help make dreams come true

The fourth annual Papa John’s Dreams for Kids Day is held today in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Shift lead Alehandro Ewart, at Papa John’s, opens a can of pizza sauce to prepare the next pizza. All proceeds were donated to the Sunshine Foundation Wednesday, April 25. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Central Okanagan kids will be fulfilling their dreams, after a little help from local pizza places.

Papa John’s Dreams for Kids Day, held April 25, is in its fourth year. All pizza proceeds and worker’s wages will be donated to the Sunshine Foundation.

“They’re giving their time and their talent,” said Christine Freeman, of the Sunshine Foundation.

The nonprofit makes dreams come true for children with severe illnesses and disabilities.

“All the funds that are raised here in Kelowna, are going back to make the dreams come true in the community,” said Freeman.

Papa John’s got involved in Kelowna four years ago, stepping up when the nonprofit was raising funds for a “dream lift.” The lift took a plane full of kids to Disneyland for the day, said Freeman. “Ever since they’ve been carrying on with the tradition.”

Dreams can be anything from meeting a celebrity, a family vacation or upgraded sports equipment. “The dreams are as individual as the children that dream them,” she said.

Over the last three years, $127,000 has been raised.

Scott Patt, director of operations with Papa Johns, said the pizza place is raising money for individual dreams and also raising money for children to go to Disneyland.

Around $7,000 has also been raised as of 2 p.m. Wednesday at the store on Harvey Avenue.

“We’re open until 11 o’clock tonight so we’re just asking for people to come down and purchase pizzas,” he said.

The Papa John’s location in West Kelowna is also participating, at 2483 Main Street.

