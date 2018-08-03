Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen 50 per cent contained

BC Wildfire has continues to work the Placer Mountain wildfire

The Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen is considered 50 per cent contained as of the morning of Fri., Aug. 3.

BC Wildfire lists the fire at 2,336 hectares in size. The Placer Mountain fire is located about 36 kilometres southwest of Keremeos and 37 kilometres south of Keremeos. The fire has been burning since July 17 when a lighting fire came through the area.

“Crews have made significant progress on the fire and are holding the perimeter and conducting mop-up. Some more active fire behaviour occurred on the northwest corner of the fire yesterday, but helicopters and ground crews suppressed it and tied it back into the containment lines,” a release from BC Wildfire stated.

On Friday, 77 firefighters, nine helicopters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment were fighting the fire.

At the time of this posting an evacuation order was still in order for Cathedral Lake Lodge due to road access and smoky conditions.

An Area Restriction Order is still in place for Crown land in the vicinity of Placer Lake to protect public safety and the safety of firefighting personnel.

“Crews have worked to tie the west flank in to an old wildfire burn scar, which helps to secure the perimeter on the west side. Personnel will work to burn-off fuels from the fire path on the south if safe conditions allow, and today will continue to construct guard lines along the southeast side of the fire,” the release went on to state.

Temperatures anticipated be cooler for the next few days, with winds expected to be 15-25 km/hr, with a chance of increasing afternoon gusts up to 35 km/hr. There is a chance of showers in the forecast for Friday.

