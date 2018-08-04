UPDATED: Plane headed to Cranbrook makes emergency landing in Kelowna

Emergency crews were on scene to assist with the landing of the plane

Update: 11:30 a.m.

An Air Canada flight from Vancouver experienced a suspended hydraulic issue enroute to Cranbrook this morning, according to the Kelowna International Airport’s news release.

The plane landed without incident.

Update: 11:10 a.m.

A plane was diverted from its flight to Cranbrook this morning to make an emergency landing in Kelowna, said manager of airport safety and security Neil Drachenberg.

The plane was experiencing hydraulic issues, and about 50 people were on board the flight, he said.

The plane landed safely.

Updated: 11 a.m.

Emergency crews are reporting the vehicle has landed. Crews are now leaving the scene.

Original:

A plane landing in Kelowna has minor issues, according to airport communications staff.

Emergency crews are on scene at the airport to assist with the plane’s landing. The issues were reported at about 10:30 a.m.

Crews are reporting no hazardous fuels on board.

More to come.

