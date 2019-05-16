A flight attendant gives a safety demonstration on a flight. (Chris Rank/Rank Studios)

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

The union that represents Air Canada’s flight attendants wants the feds to mandate passengers to leave behind carry-on luggage when they need to evacuate a plane.

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 people during an emergency landing in Moscow.

VIDEO: At least 40 dead in Russian planes fiery emergency landing

Authorities have said a reason for the high death toll, where more than half of those on board died, was passengers near the front of the plane collected their carry on luggage rather than exiting quickly.

Wesley Lesosky, president of the Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, said the Transportation Safety Board had made that recommendation nearly two years prior.

In a May 2017 report on the Air Canada Flight 624 that crash-landed in Halifax in March 29, 2015, the safety board ask Transport Canada to “requires that passenger safety briefings include clear direction to leave all carry-on baggage behind during an evacuation.”

At the time, the safety board noted that Transport Canada “plans no regulatory action.”

“The federal government cannot wait for another tragedy to happen. Transport Canada must act now. At the time of the Halifax crash, all 132 passengers and 5 crew members made it out safely, but it will not always be the case if the carry-on retrieving issue is not resolved on all Canadian carriers,” Lesosky said.

Transport Canada did not immediately return a request for comment.

READ MORE: Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

