Plane with mechanical issue lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at the airport

A plane departing from Kelowna International Airport was forced to turn around this morning after experiencing mechanical issues.

Around 10:40 a.m. today, Central Mountain Air flight 730 advised air traffic control they had a mechanical issue and had to return to YLW.

As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched to standby.

The aircraft landed safely at approximately 10:51 a.m. There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at YLW.

