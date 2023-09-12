LIVE: Central Okanagan Emergency Operations holding info session on West Kelowna wildfire

A possible addition planned ignition is in place at the McDougall Creek wildfire if weather conditions on favourable. (BC Wildfire Service)

Residents of La Casa and north of the area can breathe a sigh of relief.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations rescinded the evacuation alert for the area. There are still 4,858 properties on evacuation alert and 380 on evacuation order. Residents can look at the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website for all evacuation alerts and orders.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Emergency Operations will be holding a live information session for residents who remain on evacuation order, those who suffered property damage or loss, and those who have recently returned home. It will be live-streamed and cover a variety of topics including:

Re-entry safety, orders and alerts coordination, fridge and freezer program (Emergency Operations Centre);

Wildfire update (BC Wildfire);

Power restoration (BC Hydro);

Wildfire recovery supports (Resiliency Centre);

First Nations’ Emergency Support Services;

Sewer, septic and water quality (Interior Health);

Mental health supports (Interior Health);

Information resources available.

Crews are expected sunny and cloudy conditions with temperatures reaching 24 C on Tuesday. Because Monday and Tuesday brought on lower temperatures, the blaze has shown low (rank 1 and 2) fire activity but warmer weather is expected from Wednesday to Sunday and another planned ignition could be on the way.

BC Wildfire Service is going to try to beat the heat by possibly hosting a planned ignition either Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday at the Hidden Creek area of the blaze. It will be approximately 150 hectares in size and will be a planned aerial ignition because of the steep and challenging terrain for crews in the area. This ignition will only happen if the weather conditions are favourable.

Additional aerial resources will be on hand to bucket the blaze as well.

Both the planned ignitions and increased temperatures could gradual increase in fire activity within the established control lines.

Due to the planned ignitions from last week, the blaze is now 13,970.4 hectares in size.

Also on Tuesday, crews are continuing to patrol, mop up, and extinguish hot spots along the south and west flanks, where it has been most active. At the same time, construction will continue along the guard and contingency lines.

More than 250 structure protection personnel remain at the ready in the Powers Creek drainage and Glenrosa if the fire were to move towards the neighbourhood.

They would like to remind the public that nobody is allowed in the area restriction/evacuation order zone. Members of the public continue to be found along Jack Pine Forest Service Road as they attempt to access properties by boat along Okanagan Lake. This weekend, the Kelowna RCMP are increasing their crews in enforcement areas and on Okanagan Lake as boats are required to stay off the water north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to Fintry Provincial Park.

For the foreseeable future, Kelowna RCMP and conservation officers will remain on the scene to continue to enforce the area restriction order. Anyone found in the area is subject to a $1,150 fine.

The order is in place for many reasons including:

•Heavy equipment and chainsaw operators: Heavy equipment and chainsaw operators can’t hear or see you when operating equipment;

•Ash pits: Deep, intensely burning stumps and tree roots may result in hot ash pits underground that can lead to severe burns if you step or fall into one;

•Falling trees: Drought and burnt-out tree roots cause unstable trees that may fall at any time, especially if it’s windy.

BC Wildfire Service has also extended an area restriction order until Friday, Sept. 15, or until rescinded.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties of up to $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

