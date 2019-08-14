Planned ignitions were conducted by fire crews to help contain the Eagle Bluff wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

Planned ignitions to help containment of South Okanagan wildfire

Smoke will likely be visible from nearby communities, including Oliver, Penticton and Osoyoos

The BC Wildfire Service is preparing to conduct planned ignition operations on the Eagle Bluff wildfire to help gain containment on its northern perimeter.

According to BC Wildfire Service, planned ignitions could begin as early as the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 14, if site and weather conditions are favourable. The Eagle Bluff wildfire currently covers about 2,632 hectares and is burning in steep terrain about five kilometres northeast of Oliver.

READ MORE: Province restricts areas near Eagle Bluff blaze

Fire information officers said although the Eagle Bluff wildfire has experienced reduced fire activity in recent days and less smoke has been visible, the fire remains active and is still classified as “out of control.” The planned ignition operations will allow crews to safely create a controlled, fuel-free area ahead of the fire to prevent it spreading further, as local weather conditions become warmer and drier this week.

READ MORE: Wildfire crews credited with saving Okanagan raptor rehab centre

The planned ignitions will only occur if weather and venting conditions are favourable. Smoke will likely be visible from nearby communities, including Oliver, Penticton and Osoyoos.

