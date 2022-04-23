Planned water outage in Oyama for May 10

The District of Lake Country is giving Oyama residents a heads up that a water system outage is planned for May 10.
Numerous properties east of Wood Lake will be without water from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The service disruption is from work planned on the water main south of the Middle Bench and Todd Road intersection between May 10 and 13.
The district says it will be necessary to issue a boil water notice immediately following the shutdown. It will remain in effect until lab testing confirms there is no risk to public health.
Residents are recommended to ensure water is available for personal use during the outage.
Information on utility outages can be found on the district’s website.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on