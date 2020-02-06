An artists rendering of the condo building at the corner of Robson and Rutland roads. (Contributed)

Plans for new Rutland condo development submitted to city

The 54-unit building is proposed at the corner of Robson and Rutland roads.

Plans for a new condo complex in Rutland is making its way to Kelowna city council.

New Town Architecture submitted its plans for a 54-unit building on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

A map showing the development along the turn on Robson Road. (Contributed)

The building will take the corner of Robson Road where three single home lots currently sit.

The development is planned to house 33 one-bedroom units, nine with one-bedroom and den, and 12 two-bedroom plus den units.

Amenities in the area were deemed very accessible by foot and on bike, prompting the developer to add additional long term bicycle parking to encourage residents to take advantage of alternative modes of transportation.

Parking is planned to be underground.

On-site provisions include outdoor seating areas, a nature-based playground and community vegetable plots.

There is no set date for the application to go before city council.

Just Posted

