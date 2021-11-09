Plans for new secondary school in West Kelowna approved by province

The new secondary school aims to solve capacity issues at Mount Boucherie Secondary School

The province has green-lit the Central Okanagan School District’s concept plans to build a secondary school on the repurposed École George Pringle Elementary site.

The school district got the good news on Friday, Nov. 5, quickly submitting another report to the Ministry of Education for final approval. The district is working to receive final approval to get the project started as soon as possible.

“The need for this new secondary school is incredibly urgent,” said board chairperson Moyra Baxter. “The Board of Education implores the province to provide final approval on this project as soon as possible, as any delays will further exacerbate the capacity issues at Mount Boucherie Secondary School.”

Plans for catchment changes for next year and for when the new secondary school opens will be released on Nov. 16. Considerations for locations of the French Immersion elementary and secondary programs will also be released. All considerations will reflect the plans to build the new secondary school.

The public is invited to attend a drop-in public information session about the considerations on Nov. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mount Boucherie Secondary School.

