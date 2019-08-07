Plans in place to evac Okanagan Correctional Centre

Eagle Bluff wildfire: expanded evacuation alert includes prison

UPDATE: 10:56 a.m.

The risk of having to evacuate the Okanagan Correctional Centre remains low, communications director Caroline McAndrews said.

“We have robust plans in place to support evacuations in response to fires and floods,” she said. “I can assure you, the centre has planned for all eventualities.”

BC Corrections facilities across the province have the capacity to accommodate the transfer of inmates if necessary.

“We are unable to confirm any more details due to security protocols.”

ORIGINAL:

Staff of the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) are readying plans in case they must evacuate due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

“All I can provide right now is the safety of both inmates and staff is our top priority,” communications director Caroline McAndrews said. “The OCC management team has planned for the eventuality that they may have to evacuate.”

READ MORE: Small-scale hand ignition operations planned for Wednesday, says BC Wildfire Service

Sheriff transportation has been arranged for inmates in case of an emergency evacuation and McAndrews said BC Corrections has the capacity to accommodate these transfers, if necessary.

The 900-hectare fire is burning north of Oliver.

The correctional centre was put on evacuation alert on Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. after the Osoyoos Indian Band expanded the boundaries.

READ MORE: Eagle Bluff wildfire smokes up the surrounding communities

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo
Next story
Kelowna Yacht Club first Interior facility to be awarded eco-certification

Just Posted

Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert

Firefighters are using small-scale hand ignitions on the blaze, which is currently moving downhill

Man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips in Okanagan

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley

Plans in place to evac Okanagan Correctional Centre

Eagle Bluff wildfire: expanded evacuation alert includes prison

Tickets for Okanagan Feast of Fields in Kelowna still available

Canada’s largest feast returns to the Okanagan for the 11th year in a row

BC Wildfire Service urges public to be more careful with fire use

32 abandoned campfires found over the B.C. Day long weekend

People swarm downtown Penticton for Peach Festival

The annual event will see the Snowbirds perform and concerts planned for the rest of the week

Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert

Firefighters are using small-scale hand ignitions on the blaze, which is currently moving downhill

Sex offender sentenced to 4.5 years

Offences occurred in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

72-year-old Vancouver Island driver penalized for ‘too many’ distracted driving infractions

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

Truck explosion shakes residents at Shuswap horse rescue

Police monitoring Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue property in Gleneden

North Okanagan grass fire snuffed out by onlookers

Water bottles used to douse the blaze, sparked by a bird contacting a wire

Abandoned campfires left behind as B.C. wildfire risk rises

Public warned again, fine for unattended fire is $1,150

Okanagan birthday woman has gifts stolen

Presents taken from carport of Enderby home while party goes on inside house

Most Read