Kelowna-based Argus Properties submitted its plans for a third hotel across from YLW. (Contributed)

Plans submitted for third hotel across from Kelowna International Airport

YLW passengers in need of accommodations could be getting another option

YLW passengers may soon get another option for pre/post-flight accommodation.

Argus Properties, a Kelowna-based group, has submitted its plans for a third hotel in the Airport Business Park.

The two other hotels on the property are the new Hampton Inn & Suites, which is slated to open its doors next month, and the Four Points Sheraton, another Argus Properties building.

If approved as submitted the newest hotel would bring another 160 rooms to the area.

Two years ago, another proposed hotel in the area was nixed by council.

Council rejected the bid after city planning staff said it wanted to keep that part of the business park industrial.

At the time, city planners told council putting the hotel in area of the business park north of Airport Way would be more commercial use, and staff were against rezoning the land on a site by site basis.

There is no set date for the new proposal to go to city council.

-With files from Alistair Waters

READ MORE: Kelowna council nixes hotel plan in business park

READ MORE: New 12-storey tower planned for Ramada Hotel in Kelowna

