Credit: Breanna Nathorst

Playful huskies make daring escape

After escaping from their home on Richter Street in Kelowna, two Alaskan Malamutes were found

Two Alaskan Malamutes were found safe and sound after going on an adventure Tuesday morning.

The dogs, brothers Koda and Yansa, were found after a daring escape from their home on Richter Street.

A Good Samaritan called Koda’s owner Breanna Nathorst, to tell her the dogs were found playing in her yard on Morrison Avenue.

“I think (Koda) was trying to show his brother how to get to his favourite beach,” said Nathorst.

Nathorst said she received a call from the Good Samaritan that two large husky wolf dogs were found playing outside. Koda was wearing his dog tag when he was found.

“Without it, who knows how they would’ve known to contact me,” said Nathorst.

Alaskan Malamutes are sought after dogs, she said, and she was worried that they wouldn’t be found.

The dogs are a year old.

