Playground in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Playgrounds to reopen across the Okanagan on June 1

After nearly two months closure, playgrounds are set to reopen

Playgrounds across the Okanagan are set to reopen on June 1 following over two months of closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes outdoor playgrounds located in municipal and regional parks as well as playgrounds located at public schools in the Okanagan — which are also set to open the same day.

“Once barriers are removed, such as caution tape or fencing, it will signify that playgrounds have been inspected and are now open for public use,” reads a joint press release issued by all Okanagan municipalities and regional districts.

Though playgrounds may be open, the local governments still urge residents to practise COVID-19 safety precautions including frequent hand washing, physical distancing and staying home if you feel unwell.

Waterparks will remain closed for the time being and information regarding waterparks and indoor recreation facility reopening plans will be provided by each respective municipality.

READ MORE: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Only 35 per cent of students returning to Vernon schools

Just Posted

Playgrounds to reopen across the Okanagan on June 1

After nearly two months closure, playgrounds are set to reopen

OK Corral Cabaret owner permanently closes Langley bar

Nightclub showcased local talent, connected friends, and even hosted a wedding during its 34 years

Kelowna’s Rock the Lake officially postponed until 2021

The new dates have been scheduled for August 6-8, 2021

Kelowna man charged with murder of Alberta man

A second man is also wanted in connection with the first degree murder of Cody Michaloski

New ‘smart city’ 5G technology to be installed in Kelowna next week

‘This is an exciting opportunity for Kelowna to build on the work we’re doing to bring smart city technologies to our city’ - Mayor Colin Basran

Kelowna couple pedalling past loss of sight

Pauline and Jim Marshall said it’s important to be patient with each other

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

Only 35 per cent of students returning to Vernon schools

Only 30 per cent of secondary students going back June 1 and 50 per cent of elementary

Princeton officially becomes ’Bronze Statue Capital of Canada’

“We are going to come out of this fine.” That’s the opinion… Continue reading

LETTER: Summerland solar project should be reviewed

Questions raised about feasibility of proposed power project

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

Pregnant Revelstoke woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

Michelle Hunter said she felt like she was in a horror movie when she discovered she had COVID-19

Vernon chamber backs council’s opposition of downtown overdose prevention site

The chamber sent a letter to B.C.’s health minister calling for the site not to be located downtown

Princeton RCMP stop men intent on jumping off bridge

Princeton RCMP investigating a trespassing complaint arrived in time to stop two… Continue reading

Most Read