Plug in and enjoy downtown Kelowna

Drivers of electric vehicles have two new charging locations at downtown parkades in the city

Level 2 chargers on the first floor of the Library Parkade. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Drivers of electric vehicles (EV) have two new charging locations at downtown parkades in Kelowna.

At the Memorial Parkade, two new Level 2 chargers are now available on the second floor of the Memorial Parkade, and at the Library Parkade two Level 2 chargers are located on the first floor and five Level 1 chargers can be used on the fourth floor.

“Electric vehicles represent a significant opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from transportation,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “These charge stations will allow people to park, plug in, and return to a charged vehicle after spending time exploring downtown’s many amenities.”

Similar installations in the Chapman Parkade and other city lots and facilities are planned over the coming year.

Electric and other zero-emission vehicles, such as plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell electric vehicles, made up 13 per cent of all new light-duty vehicle sales in B.C. in 2021, according to the Zero-Emission Vehicle Update released by the province this spring.

“Expansion of the charging network in Kelowna supports growth and emissions reduction goals, particularly in B.C. where 98 per cent of electricity generation is clean power,” said Basran. “In terms of leading by example, the city is committed to reducing our own fleet emissions. The city has pledged to convert 10 per cent of our light-duty vehicle fleet to EVs by 2023, pending stock availability.”

The city fleet currently includes 18 electric vehicles and 20 hybrids in the light-duty fleet, two electric compost mixers, and a hybrid landfill dozer.

