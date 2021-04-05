(Steve Buissinne - Pixabay)

(Steve Buissinne - Pixabay)

Plumber’s union ordered to grant Kelowna woman membership after discriminatory denial

B.C. Labour Relations Board found the union acted in a ‘discriminatory manner’

A Kelowna woman has won her fight against a plumber’s and pipefitting union that denied her membership.

According to the B.C. Labour Relation Board (LRB), Alicia Ferri alleged the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry Local 170 (UA Local 170) denied her membership in March 2020.

UA Local 170 didn’t refute denying Ferri membership but said the decision didn’t violate the Labour Relation Code. Despite several inquiries on Ferri’s behalf as to why she was denied membership, the union ignored her and refused to give her a reason.

“The union chose to ignore Ferri in the hope that she would go quietly away,” reads a March 2021 LRB decision.

Filing a complaint to the LRB in the fall of 2020, Ferri alleged the denial was discriminatory.

She was previously a member of the UA Local 170 from 2007 to 2015, when she was working as a plumber. She left the trade, and the union, in 2015, claiming she was “discriminated against and harrassed regularly” due to her gender.

Ferri went on to find employment outside of plumbing but in September 2019, she heard about an LNG Canada pipefitting program that offered women tuition-free training and an opportunity for employment at an operation in Kitimat. Learning the apprenticeship required her to be a union member, she applied to go back to her old union under a different trade.

In March 2020, Ferri found out the union denied her membership, leaving her on the hook for the $1,200 course. She tried to get in touch with various people at the union through phone and email but received no response.

The union responded to Ferri only after she filed the complaint, citing its reason for not giving her membership as her “frustration with the industry” and “weak work.” The union also claimed Ferri “ruffled a lot of feathers.”

The board found the union “did not have a rational basis for its decision (to deny Ferri membership) and acted in an arbitrary, unreasonable, and therefore in a discriminatory manner.”

The LRB ordered UA Local 170 to grant Ferri membership and sponsor the tuition for her pipefitting course.

You can read the decision in full here.

READ: Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rescue teams at West Kelowna trail to help woman
Next story
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - West K News)
West Kelowna looks to increase fines for nuisance properties

Council to consider ‘firm but fair’ fee increase for properties requiring frequent RCMP, bylaw, fire crew visits

(Dave Ogilvie photo)
Rescue teams at West Kelowna trail to help woman

Details of the situation remain unclear at this time

(Steve Buissinne - Pixabay)
Plumber’s union ordered to grant Kelowna woman membership after discriminatory denial

B.C. Labour Relations Board found the union acted in a ‘discriminatory manner’

Kangaroo Creek Farm will open on April 29 for the season. (Kangaroo Creek Farm/Facebook)
Kelowna kangaroo farm to reopen later this month

Kangaroo Creek Farm is opening for the season on April 29

Photo: pixabay.com
Habitat for Humanity Okanagan raising funds through bottle drive

Funds raised will go towards building more affordable housing units within the Okanagan region

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Pharmacist Mario Linaksita, right, administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Tangye, 59, at University Pharmacy, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Residents between the ages of 55 and 65 in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions were able to book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after B.C. enlisted 150 pharmacies to distribute 13,500 doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases dip below 1,000 for Sunday, Monday

Another 916 variant virus infections identified since April 1

Scott Macausland and his son, Declan (7), at the finish line of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run. (Black Press Media file photo)
Drunk driving crash that killed B.C. officer still reverberates through community, 5 years later

Const. Sarah Beckett’s memory lives on in the community, honoured with park, scholarship and annual run

It was 25 years ago Monday – April 5, 1996 – that Vernon’s Gakhal family was gunned down in their Okanagan Avenue home by the estranged husband of one of the daughters. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon’s darkest hour reaches 25 years

Monday, April 5, marks 25 years to the day that eight members of a Vernon family were murdered in their Mission Hill home

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

The Station Public House in Penticton announced April 4, 2021 that they will be closed temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure. (Google Maps)
Penticton pub closes due to COVID-19 exposure

The Station Public House will be closed for a ‘few days’

Vernon Winter Carnival directors announce Carnival of the Wild West as the 2021 theme. The Carnival is holding its 2021 annual general meeting via Zoom April 27. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival looks at success overcoming COVID-19

Meeting to be held via Zoom on Tuesday, April 27; new society members sought

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Mission Hill Elementary school in Vernon April 2. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposure at Vernon elementary school

Interior Health contacting families who may be affected

Most Read