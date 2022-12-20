Joshua Young of Maestro Development. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Nuts & Bolts: Pre-Design Planning (Building Your Dream Team)

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, With so many experts available, Joshua Young of Maestro Development unravels the mystery of who you need on your team, noting their expertise to build a high-performance home.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. naturopath banned from selling fecal transplants to ‘treat autism’
Next story
Report shows B.C. has honoured pledge to deliver pandemic-postponed surgeries: Dix

Just Posted

Location of warming bus and shelter in Kelowna. (Journey Home Society/Photo)
Extreme weather alert triggers warming bus roll-out in Kelowna

A small fire sent one person to hospital at Kelowna’s tent city on Monday night, Dec. 19. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
One sent to hospital following small fire at Kelowna’s tent city

No parking is permitted on several snow routes across Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)
Snowstorm prompts temporary parking ban for parts of Kelowna

Weather causes delays at YLW. (Facebook)
Snowstorm cancels more flights at Kelowna Airport