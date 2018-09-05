Point in Time homeless count in West Kelowna shows need for action

Illustration of identified temporary shelters or camps on the Westside from Point in Time information report.

West Kelowna has completed their first-ever homeless count and has found that there are 72 people that are homeless according to the data collected in July.

The survey found that 61 per cent of respondents identify as Indigenous or have Indigenous ancestry and just less than half identified as Westbank First Nation members.

“This is a significant over-representation compared to the over-all population,” states the report submitted to council.

“Many of the ‘rough sleepers’ are camped in and around the Westbank United Church, with seventeen camps that have been identified in this proximity. Respondents that completed the outreach group surveys were identified beyond this area,” states the report submitted to council.

Of those surveyed experiencing homelessness 39 per cent identified that they are inadequately housed, 33 per cent of all surveyed have lived on the Westside for more than ten years and 22 per cent for less than six months.

Out of the 72 respondents 48 per cent have been in foster care or a group home.

The top five responses as to why those experiencing homelessness lost their housing were: addiction or substance use, unable to pay rent/mortgage, conflict with spouse, job loss and illness or medical condition.

Diane Roy, PiT Count Coordinator and Westbank First Nation Co-Chair told council on Tuesday that although the variables leading to homelessness do overlap, she has found that it starts because rent is too high.

“There was a bit of overlap (with causing factors) with addiction but it always started with being unable to pay rent,” Roy said. “One thing you will find is that if you take a person that is homeless and put them in housing, their mental health will settle. Every human being needs a place to live.”

Council spoke with fervor with West Kelowna co-chair Nancy Henderson and Roy as they presented their findings about what next steps need to be taken and how to implement them properly.

Providing proper health care on a more regular basis to those experiencing homelessness, and news that the John Howard Society will be opening a location on the Westside will allow people to access medical care without having to cross the William R. Bennet Bridge into Kelowna. Roy stated that the people she has spoken with do not feel comfortable going to a walk in clinic and often ask for band-aids when receiving their meal at the Westbank United Church.

“This is something that council has been advocating on for a long time,” said West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater.

Coun. Rick de Jong reiterated the need to be able to care for the city’s residents experiencing homelessness in West Kelowna instead of only offering services in Kelowna.

“As a younger city we had to ship those struggling to Kelowna, we don’t have the services. But now we are maturing as a city and we need to rise up with our own resources. We have our own needs and this report identifies them, we can’t ignore this report,” de Jong said.

Another report will be completed in July and submitted to the federal and provincial governments along with non-profit organizations. The findings of July’s survey has been submitted already.

“This is breaking the cycle which I think is really important,” Coun, Rusty Ensign said. “It’s imperative that we continue to work together (with WFN) and I am please to see that we are working together so well.”

Roy says the next step would be supportive housing where tenants would rent a mini-suite, be enrolled in supportive services such as employment services, alcohol and drug addiction services where tenants pay 30 per cent of their paycheque as rent to break the cycle. Tenants are also assigned caseworkers and would have to sign a contract to live in the supportive housing.

