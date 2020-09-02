Police activity blocks off portion of Pooley Road in East Kelowna

Pooley Road between Rose and Fitzgerald Roads have been blocked off by the RCMP. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP officers have blocked off Pooley Road between Rose and Fitzerald Roads.

Officers appear to be canvassing the area.

RCMP has Pooley Road closed between Fitzgerald and Rose roads. Officers on scene would not confirm whether this is in relation to a Sunday afternoon homicide in the area. Officers appear to be canvassing the area. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/FshzlSbhLU — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 2, 2020

Pooley Road, along with East Kelowna and McCulloch Roads, was closed on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 30, after a shooting incident in the area, which resulted in the death of 34-year-old Cory Allan Patterson and non-life-threatening injuries to another man, who drove himself and Patterson to the hospital.

The incident has been deemed a homicide by the RCMP.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more details on the road block. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

