Pooley Road between Rose and Fitzgerald Roads have been blocked off by the RCMP. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Police activity blocks off portion of Pooley Road in East Kelowna

A shooting incident happened in the area on Sunday, Aug. 30

Kelowna RCMP officers have blocked off Pooley Road between Rose and Fitzerald Roads.

Officers appear to be canvassing the area.

Pooley Road, along with East Kelowna and McCulloch Roads, was closed on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 30, after a shooting incident in the area, which resulted in the death of 34-year-old Cory Allan Patterson and non-life-threatening injuries to another man, who drove himself and Patterson to the hospital.

The incident has been deemed a homicide by the RCMP.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more details on the road block. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

READ: East Kelowna shooting death deemed homicide

