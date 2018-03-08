A surveillance photo of the suspect in a bank fraud at TD Bank branches in Salmon Arm and Kelowna. (Photo contributed by RCMP)

Police ask for help finding fraud suspect

Suspect obtained funds at banks in Salmon Arm and Kelowna

The Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged bank fraud in Salmon Arm and Kelowna.

On Friday, Jan. 19 at 4:21 p.m., an unidentified Caucasian male attended the Salmon Arm TD Bank and used fraudulent ID to obtain an undisclosed amount of money from the bank teller.

It was confirmed that the earlier that day, the same male attended a Kelowna TD bank branch and was also able to obtain cash by using the same method.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or these incidents, is asked to contact Cst. Inglis of the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or for those who wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
B.C. town moves to protect municipal staff from bullies
Next story
Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

Just Posted

Kelowna cops probe coffee shop robbery

Lone worker had to flea the scene to call 911 after Kelowna robbery

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna announces 2018 spending spree

Included in $10 million worth of improvements, will be a new $3.9 million chairlift

Crimes remain unsolved in Lake Country

A stolen flatbed truck is missing and a break and enter suspect is on the loose

Kelowna therapy dogs helping local RCMP

A new program at the Kelowna detachment has therapy dogs helping RCMP with stress

Police ask for help finding fraud suspect

Suspect obtained funds at banks in Salmon Arm and Kelowna

Sagmoen trial date set for December

Sagmoen, whose charges are split into three separate matters, will appear in court next Oct. 22-23

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Sons of Iranian-Canadian professor who died in Tehran prison arrive in Canada

Kavous Seyed-Emami, a 63-year-old sociology professor was held at Tehran’s Evin prison this year

Farm manure could be viable renewable energy source, Canadian researchers say

A chemical reaction in the converter would produce methane from carbon dioxide in the biogas

Canadian internet users looking more beyond Google and Facebook: report

Facebook, FB Messenger, YouTube, Google Search and Google Maps top 5 most used apps

Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

This is the third home that had its roof caved in by heavy snow

B.C. set to close ‘gaps’ in ministry research six years after health researcher firings

Rigorous testing of drugs, move towards team-based health care among new measures taken

Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period

President Trump is imposing 25 and 10 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively

Princeton RCMP arrest snow shoveler

Kelowna man faces mischief charge

Most Read