More tire burnout marks were left on the rainbow crosswalk over the weekend. (Photo submitted)

Police call vandalism of B.C. rainbow crosswalk a ‘hate crime’

The City of Salmon Arm is repairing the crossing for second time after burnouts and graffiti

What was meant to be a symbol of inclusion has become the target of a hate crime.

Early Monday morning, July 30, City of Salmon Arm workers were back at the intersection of 5th Street SW and 5th Avenue SW, by the fairgrounds, cleaning and repainting the colourful crosswalk for a second time in less than a week. Sometime overnight, the words “Make S.A. Straight Again” were painted in black capital letters over the length of the rainbow crossing.

Salmon Arm RCMP Sgt. Scott Lachapelle said the incident is now being investigated by police, and is being considered a hate crime.

“Vandalism is mischief, but because of the specific content of the message, where it is located on the rainbow crosswalk, one of the flags that we can raise during the investigation is that we believe it to be a hate crime…,” explained Lachapelle. “It’s a vandalism, but it’s hate motivated in that it discriminated specifically against one group. That’s how it’s going to be viewed.”

Lachapelle is hopeful someone will come forward with information that will assist in the investigation, either by contacting the detachment directly at 250-832-6044 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Related: Salmon Arm’s rainbow crosswalk vandalized after one week

Related: Salmon Arm council approves rainbow crosswalk

City staff were required to clean and repair the crosswalk once last week after a single tire burnout mark was left on the rainbow crosswalk, and again Monday morning after multiple burnout marks were made at the crosswalk Friday night and Sunday night’s graffiti. The rainbow crosswalk was painted by the city on July 18.

City of Salmon Arm engineer Jennifer Wilson estimates repairs to both Friday night’s burnouts and Sunday night’s tagging to be $500.

Mayor Nancy Cooper is dismayed by the ongoing vandalism and hateful graffiti, which she noted someone took their time in writing, but adds the city will continue to maintain the rainbow crosswalk.

“I can tell you that we’re going to continue to repaint it – it will stay and we’ll continue to repaint it,” said Cooper. “I’ve been very surprised this continues, but apparently it does in other communities as well.”

Lachapelle said police will be monitoring the situation to see if it becomes an ongoing problem in Salmon Arm.

“Further steps may have to be taken by we, the police, in connection with the city, to look at monitoring that area…,” said Lachapelle. “We believe it took place sometime late last night, and given that area, it’s not uncommon for there to be nobody around. So it’s an area where we may have to try some alternative means of discouraging that kind of behaviour.”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Three vehicle crash causes delays in Peachland

Just Posted

Three vehicle crash causes delays in Peachland

Reports of a three vehicle crash along Highway 97 in Peachland

Valley Vibes showcases Okanagan street-wear designer

JB Gear’s latest night of hip-hop and fashion is a night not to miss

Free family fishing activities throughout Thompson Okanagan

The programs are aimed at encouraging families to spend more time outdoors

West Kelowna man charged in wife’s killing, arson goes to trial next year

The case of a West Kelowna man charged in the 2015 killing of his wife is moving forward.

New lawyer for Kelowna man charged in killing of wife, children

The case will return in four weeks

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

Jarome Iginla officially retired Monday in Calgary, where he led the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

Enderby anti-racism walk deemed a success by organizer

Tim Edwards organized the walk at the Splatsin Community Centre after seeing a racist sign near the Starlight Drive-In

BCGEU health care members ratify three-year deal

Wage increase of two per cent a year for 16,000 employees

Police call Salmon Arm rainbow crosswalk vandalism a hate crime

City of Salmon Arm crew repairs crossing for second time after burnouts and graffiti

Video: Splish, splash, arrested

Penticton RCMP arrest man causing a disturbance at a water fountain

Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Health Canada is warning that no new EpiPens will be available till fall

Kamloops RCMP blitz nabs a dozen impaired drivers

A total of 19 different drivers were pulled over that RCMP allege were impaired

Most Read