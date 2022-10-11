(File photo)

Police chase from Sicamous to Revelstoke ends in arrest after officers threatened

The 48-year-old man is currently in police custody and awaiting a bail hearing

A 48-year-old man is in custody following a police chase which saw him threaten officers with a blow torch.

According to Sicamous RCMP, the driver, in an Alberta registered vehicle, fled the BC Highway Patrol at approximately 9:30 a.m. Oct. 11. The driver was later spotted by RCMP officers driving dangerously on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm.

The driver evaded a spike belt in Canoe before proceeding off the highway in Sicamous. He struck a police vehicle before turning back onto Highway 1 towards Revelstoke.

Revelstoke RCMP officers successfully deployed a spike belt 44 km west of Revelstoke, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

The driver then threatened the officers with a blow torch but was apprehended and taken into custody without injury to himself or the officers.

The driver was suspended from driving in Alberta, will face a number of charges in B.C. from the incident, and is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

READ MORE: Council to consider variance to heli hotel, residents voice concerns

READ MORE: Rural immigration program expanding to benefit Shuswap employers

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokeSalmon ArmSicamousTransCanada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Heather Lake fire adjacent to Highway 3 in limited area
Next story
Penticton, Kelowna and Summerland break 30-year heat records on Thanksgiving Day

Just Posted

Spin Kelowna (File)
Spin scooter and bike services terminated in Kelowna

Talyn Boyko after being named MVP of the Kelowna Rockets in the 2021/22 WHL season. (Regan Bartel/Submitted)
Reigning Rockets MVP signs NHL contract

Smoke can be seen across the lake from the Capital News office at 2495 Enterprise Way in Kelowna. (Photo - Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
UPDATE: Wildfire north of West Kelowna out of control

Fall in Kelowna, B.C. Joined by Penticton and Summerland, the city set an all-time heat record for the day of Oct. 11 this Thanksgiving. (Contributed)
Penticton, Kelowna and Summerland break 30-year heat records on Thanksgiving Day