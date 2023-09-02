Police deployed a spike belt to stop a suspect in a chase Aug. 31. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP file photo)

Police deployed a spike belt to stop a suspect in a chase Aug. 31. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP file photo)

Police chase Vernon man down Westside in alleged gun incident

Spike belt used, suspect still flees but later caught up with

An early morning weapons complaint led to a police chase down Westside Road Thursday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to an incident where a man allegedly threatened another person with a firearm shortly after 12 a.m. Aug. 31.

The suspect left the Pebble Park Lane property in a white vehicle and multiple officers responded, including the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

“The vehicle was located and as police initiated contact, it fled at a high rate of speed in an attempt to get away,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

A spike belt was rolled out and successfully disabled the vehicle which was later found abandoned in an open area.

“The suspect, who was known to police, was not located at the time,” said Terleski. “Efforts to locate the man continued and he was later located and arrested without incident.”

The 30-year old Vernon man remains in custody awaiting an initial appearance in court.

READ MORE: Police search for woman missing from Vernon

READ MORE: No trial date yet for man accused of North Okanagan murder

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMP

Previous story
Awoken by smoke, Kelowna residents hose down early morning hedge fire
Next story
Joffre Lakes Provincial Park to stay open over Labour Day weekend

Just Posted

More than 250 structure protection crews are ready in the Glenrosa neighbourhood on Saturday, Sept. 2 in case the McDougall Creek wildfire spreads south towards the community. (BC Wildfire Services)
Structure crews at the ready in Glenrosa as West Kelowna wildfire continues to burn

A special air quality statement is in effect for the majority of the Okanagan on Saturday, Sept. 2 due to smoky skies. (Environment Canada)
Air quality statement in place for majority of Okanagan due to smoky skies

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a hedge fire in the 900 block of Springfield Road around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (File photo)
Awoken by smoke, Kelowna residents hose down early morning hedge fire

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to blaze on into the Labour Day long weekend with fire activity most active at the south end of the blaze. (BC Wildfire Services)
Cooler weather allows crews to work on West Kelowna wildfire