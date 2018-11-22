Carmen Weld

UPDATE: Lights cause traffic issues in West Kelowna

Traffic is back up along Highway 97 in both directions

  • Nov. 22, 2018 3:23 p.m.
  • News

UPDATE:

The lights at Daimler Road and Highway 97 are flashing, causing traffic issues.

Police are on scene directing traffic.

Witnesses say there are cones around the crosswalk and intersection. Traffic is also backed up along Byland Road from Daimler to Barley Road, as drivers try to detour around the lights.

————

Police have closed Daimler Road in both directions near Constable Neil Bruce Middle School.

There are cones on either side of the crosswalk, according to a witness.

It’s unclear at what happened to cause the road to close, at this time.

Traffic is back up in both directions along Highway 97. Drivers are reported detours around the area are also congested.

More to come.

