The Elephant Hill wildfire was one of several this summer that contributed to the worst fire season ever recorded in B.C. (KTW file photo).

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

  • Jan. 29, 2018 3:58 p.m.
  • News

More than six months since the Elephant Hill wildfire sparked near Ashcroft, police are reminding residents that an investigation is still underway.

RELATED: July 24 — Elephant Hill fire perimeter mapped at 61,499 hectares

According to RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk and the BC Wildfire Service the blaze that sparked on July 6 was human caused.

The investigation into the cause is taking place in the Ashcroft area.

In September, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District released more than 120 homes were destroyed by this fire.

RELATED: TNRD summary reports 234 structures destroyed by wildfires

A dedicated tip line has been set up to assist police with the investigation and they urge anyone with information about the Elephant Hill wildfire to contact the tip line at 855-685-8788.

RELATED: Tip line set up to aid Elephant Hill wildfire investigation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspect sought in armed robbery of Kelowna business

Just Posted

Suspect sought in armed robbery of Kelowna business

The Jan. 26 robbery featured what appeared to be a handgun, say police

Kelowna council left with nothing to say

Weekly council meeting over and done with in just 22 minutes

Kelowna RCMP investigate numerous thefts from vehicles

Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate a number of theft from vehicles in the Kelowna area

Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder appear in Kelowna court

The three men charged with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Alberta man were in court

Trial date set for Kamloops man charged with beating teen

A Kamloops man accused of beating a teen will get a trial in October.

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

Hypnotism seminar seeks to help stop smoking

The Stop Smoking Guy brings his stop smoking seminar to Vernon Feb. 17 and Kelowna Feb. 18

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

Missing sledders found safe after overnight stay on Owlhead

Search effort delayed by harsh winter weather, avalanche conditions

Armstrong Metalfest gears up for 10th anniversary

People’s Choice Award submissions open until Feb. 9

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use

Most Read