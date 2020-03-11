Police did not use taser during incident at Kelowna Walmart

Kelowna RCMP responded to an incident at the Walmart on Banks Road in Kelowna on Tuesday. (Contributed)

Police officers did not use a taser on an unruly customer at Walmart yesterday, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

Media reports initially said police deployed the non-lethal device at the box store, however the eye witness account was wrong.

“We did not taser anyone in this incident,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“It was an issue with an unruly patron. Due to the nature of the incident, we are not releasing any further information.”

