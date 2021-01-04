RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Police dog helps nab prolific North Okanagan offender

New Year’s Day situation follows man from reported B&E to ATV incident

A police dog helped nab a prolific offender in Enderby on New Year’s Day, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said Jan. 4.

A member of the public tipped off North Okanagan RCMP after seeing an ATV being driven erratically on George Street around 6 p.m. Jan. 1.

Police found the ATV idling on a property in the 700 block of Cliff Avenue when the officer approached, the driver abandoned it and fled on foot and hid in a recreational vehicle.

Police were able to confirm that the 40-year-old Enderby man driving the ATV was responsible for a break and enter to a residence earlier in the 3600 block of Trinity Valley Road in Ashton Creek.

When officers were able to make contact with the man, they told him he was under arrest, but according to an RCMP statement, the man ignored all police commands.

“During the incident, the man began to allegedly antagonize and throw various items at our officers,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Terleski said “in the face of the dangerous actions,” police were able to maintain control and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

The man, however, attempted to flee from police once again.

RCMP called in Dog Services and the man was taken into custody safely and without further incident.

The man remains in custody and faces a number of potential charges.

READ MORE: Warm weather on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

READ MORE: What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
