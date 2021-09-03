Kelowna RCMP police service dog Mysan. (Contributed)

Police dog locates suspect hiding under car after reported assault at Kelowna home

Suspect allegedly fled the scene after reports of an assault with a weapon at a Bach Road home

A man is in police custody following a report of an assault with a weapon at a Kelowna residence on Friday afternoon.

Around noon, Mounties responded to a home on Bach Road in Kelowna, from which the suspect had reportedly fled on foot prior to police arrival.

He was eventually located hiding under a nearby vehicle and took him into custody with the help of police service dog Mysan. Police allege the man was in breach of several court orders.

The victim was treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries by paramedics.

The RCMP said the man faces a number of potential charges.

