Police dog tracks down loaded firearm in Kelowna

Man arrested after foot pursuit by RCMP

A loaded firearm dropped by an arrested suspect was found recently thanks to the work of Police Service Dog, Jango.

Kelowna RCMP attempted to conduct a traffic stop just before 5 p.m. on April 8, though the suspect fled on foot. A short pursuit by frontline officers led to the apprehension of the suspect, who was known to police to carry firearms.

Officers subsequently deployed Jango to the 1100-block of Sutherland Avenue for a search, where they found a loaded 9-mm handgun in a backyard, just a few feet from an unlocked gate. A short time after, officers learned that the property on which the backyard is located is frequently used by young children.

“The highly trained Police Service Dog, Jango was instrumental in removing a gun from the streets of Kelowna and potentially keeping an innocent child from finding it,” said Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

The 39-year old suspect faces a number of possible charges, including possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm, and obstruction of a peace officer.

They are set to first appear in Kelowna court on May 5.

