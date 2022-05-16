(Kelowna RCMP)

Police dogs help nab West Kelowna man

Aidan McLuskey was wanted for failing to comply with release conditions

West Kelowna RCMP got their man after making a public appeal as to his whereabouts.

Aidan McLuskey was wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with conditions of his release. An RCMP media release went on on May 12, and with the help of Police Dog Services and Air Services, McLuskey was taken into custody without incident on May 14 in the area of Gellatly Road in West Kelowna.

McLuskey is set to appear in court on May 16.

