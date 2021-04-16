Police handle ‘high-risk’ situation at Armstrong residence

A woman was apprehended and taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act; no charges laid

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were present at the McDonalds in Armstrong Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Tomer Joury - Facebook)

Armstrong RCMP were able to safely resolve a high-risk situation at a local residence Thursday night.

A woman was arrested following the incident that broke out around 11 p.m. April 15. Police arrived at the residence on Smith Drive in response to a disturbance report. Upon arrival they found a “visibly distraught” woman outside her residence, and spoke to her to attempt to de-escalate the situation.

“Despite ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation, the woman refused to comply with police direction and, in the course of the interaction, threatened to harm herself,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in a press release Friday.

“Our officers recognized the need to intervene and were able to gain access to the building and safely, and successfully take the person into custody.”

The woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Police said no charges are expected to be laid at this time.

READ MORE: Student pilot crashes plane onto Highway 5A in Princeton

WATCH: Vernon firefighters quick to douse fully involved truck fire

Brendan Shykora

RCMP