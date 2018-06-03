(File photo)

Police identify man killed by train near Chase

The victim was a man from Lee Creek in the North Shuswap

After appealing to the public for help, Chase RCMP have announced they have identified a man struck and killed by a train west of Chase on Friday, June 1.

The deceased is a 59-year-old man from Lee Creek. Police did not release his name.

On June 1 at approximately 4:40 p.m. Chase RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train 5 km west of Chase.

Chase RCMP and CP Police Service members investigated the scene, determining a male was walking on the railway tracks when he was struck by an eastbound train.

Chase RCMP members arriving on the scene performed CPR, an air ambulance was dispatched to the scene but the man was pronounced dead.

The male was unknown to Chase RCMP and was not carrying identification. He was described as between 50-60 years old, slim with short grey hair, blue eyes and a moustache. He was found wearing blue shorts, a yellow shirt, black fleece jacket and sandals.

He was last seen earlier that day walking near the intersection of Shuswap Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway in Chase.

Previous story
Kelowna museum exhibition on history of swimwear

Just Posted

Kelowna museum exhibition on history of swimwear

Babes and Bathers opens this week at Okanagan Heritage Museum.

Two-vehicle collision in Ellison

Southbound traffic on Old Vernon Road temporarily closed off

Car wash fundraiser for Joe Rich fire department

Father’s Day event takes place June 17.

Reel Reviews: Solo flies alone

We say, “Solo is different than every other Star Wars movie”

Company marks 10th anniversary with donation to non-profit

Vantage West Realty donated to the Karis Support Society

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Police identify man killed by train near Chase

The victim was a man from Lee Creek in the North Shuswap

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

Federal Liberals undermined National Energy Board, then realized the cost

B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call

Call-taker coached Port Alberni woman in lifesaving CPR on her husband

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Most Read